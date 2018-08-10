Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield in their opening game of the new Premier League season.
The Reds have had an excellent window and they will be looking to make a bright start to the campaign.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have been tipped to challenge Manchester City this season and a good start could be vital for them.
The likes of Naby Keita, Alisson, Fabinho and Shaqiri have all impressed during the pre-season and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the actual games now.
Meanwhile, West Ham have backed their new manager Manuel Pellegrini in the transfer market and the Hammers have strengthened significantly.
They will be expected to challenge for the Europa League places after the window they have had.
The Chilean manager has signed ten new players this summer and building some team cohesion will be key now.
According to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, Liverpool should win this one comfortably.
Merson believes that Klopp has bought very well and Pellegrini is in for a tough start to life at West Ham. He has predicted a 2-0 win for the home side.
The Hammers have managed to trouble Liverpool in the recent years and they will be looking to pull off another upset here. A defeat here would certainly be a disappointing outcome for Pellegrini. The Chilean is under pressure to deliver after a superb window.
