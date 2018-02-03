Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool and Tottenham go head to head in the Premier League this weekend it should prove to be a vital contest as far as the top four race is concerned.
The Reds are 3rd in the table right now, two points ahead of Spurs. The Londoners will be looking to overtake Liverpool in the table with a win at Anfield this week.
The last time these two sides met, Spurs picked up a comfortable 4-1 win. Jurgen Klopp’s men will be looking to avenge that defeat tomorrow.
Neither side can afford to drop points against each other and this should be a gritty affair.
Spurs and Liverpool are excellent going forward and there could be a fair few chances for either side. A high scoring game is very much on the cards.
Liverpool have a formidable record against Spurs at Anfield and Klopp will be keen on extending that.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that it will be a close contest and both teams are likely to cancel each other out in the end.
He wrote: “What a game this one could be. It’s certainly one to look forward to! Both teams have a go – they don’t know any other way. It’s difficult to go against Liverpool at home but when you watch Spurs, and they play like they did against United, they were absolutely outstanding. The way they passed the ball and moved it around the pitch was exceptional. I’m going to go for goals and a 2-2 draw. It’s a difficult game to predict in that you wouldn’t be shocked to see Liverpool win 3-0 but you also wouldn’t be shocked to see Spurs win at Anfield.”
Merson Predicts: 2-2