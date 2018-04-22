Paul Merson predicts the result of Everton vs Newcastle

Everton host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night and both sides will be desperate for a win here.
Sam Allardyce is under a lot of pressure to deliver and Rafa Benitez will be hoping to extend his side’s impressive run of form.
The Magpies are in superb form right now and they have won their last four in the league. Benitez’s men will be full of confidence after their win over Arsenal and they will fancy their chances here.
Everton have a terrific head-to-head record against Newcastle in the recent years but on current form, they will struggle to get the three points here.
The Toffees have won 7 of their last 8 matches against Newcastle in all competitions. They have also kept a clean sheet against the Magpies in their last four meetings.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Newcastle will continue their impressive run of form with a win here. He has predicted a 2-1 win for the away side.
He said: “Newcastle are a funny team aren’t they – they’re flying! Four in a row. They’ve gone to Leicester and beat Arsenal. This is a dangerous game for Sam Allardyce. The fans will be turning up expecting to win, Sam will be under pressure to win, and there’s not much between these two teams. I’m going for Newcastle to beat Everton.”