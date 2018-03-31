Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea and Tottenham face each other in a London derby this weekend and the result could have a huge impact on the top four race.
Neither side can afford to drop points at this stage of the season and this should be a cracking contest.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Tottenham will struggle to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge without the help of their star striker Harry Kane.
The England international is ruled out with an injury and Son is expected to lead the attack for Spurs.
Merson says that Willian and Hazard could prove to be too hot to handle for the visitors this weekend.
He said: “This is a massive football match. It either opens up the top four or closes it and it’ll be finished but I’m going to go for it to be blown wide open because I fancy Chelsea to win this game. I don’t see how Tottenham win without Harry Kane but in a must-win game, Spurs have to go there and make sure they don’t lose. I know Chelsea’s record hasn’t been great lately, they’ve won five of their last 18, but I still fancy them to win this football game with the way Willian and Eden Hazard are playing too, especially Willian. I think the top-four race will be blown wide open.”
Despite their inconsistencies this season, Chelsea are a formidable side and there is no doubt that they can win here. However, it is important to note the kind of form Heung-Min Son is in.
Although he is no Harry Kane, he has managed to score 7 goals in his last 5 games for Tottenham.