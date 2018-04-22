Paul Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal host West Ham in the Premier League later today and the Gunners will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Newcastle with a win.
Arsene Wenger is set to leave at the end of the season and the players will be hoping to give him the send-off he deserves.
Arsenal have a fantastic home record against West Ham in the recent years and they will be looking to extend that. The Gunners have won 7 of their last 8 home matches against West Ham in all competitions.
The Gunners will be hoping to finish as high as possible and with the likes of Burnley breathing down their necks, they cannot afford to slip up anymore.
Meanwhile, West Ham aren’t safe from relegation just yet. David Moyes will be aiming for the 40 point mark and they will fancy their chances here.
Arsenal can be quite inconsistent at times and the Hammers are good enough to make the most of that.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Arsenal will edge this one.
He said: “I would expect Arsenal to win this. There’s the prospect of Burnley finishing above Arsenal – no disrespect but if you’re Arsenal you don’t want to be finishing a 38-game season behind Burnley. Not in this day and age – maybe in the 1920s! You can understand finishing below the top five, but not Burnley.”