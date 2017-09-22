Paul Merson predicts the outcome of the West Ham vs Tottenham game

West Ham face Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend and both teams will be looking get one over their rivals by securing the three points.
This should be a fascinating contest especially now that West Ham have found some form.
The Hammers were quite impressive against Huddersfield and West Brom. They will be looking to continue that impressive run of form against their bitter rivals now.
Spurs are the better team on paper but derbies are not always decided by squad depth or form. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will need to be careful here. They have been inconsistent so far this season and they cannot afford to underestimate the Hammers.
The one positive for Spurs is their away form. They have struggled to perform at Wembley but on the road, it is completely different story. Spurs managed to beat Everton 3-0 away from home and they will be aiming for something similar here.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted the away side to come away with a win.
He said: “West Ham have turned a corner after good performances against Huddersfield and West Brom but I can’t look past Tottenham here. They have been very good away from home – what they did at Everton was brilliant – and I can see them scoring three again. The Hammers were good against Huddersfield and solid at The Hawthorns but Tottenham are a cut above both.”