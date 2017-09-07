Paul Merson predicts Swansea vs Newcastle United

Ahead of round four of the 2017/18 Premier League action this weekend, Paul Merson has given his predictions. And Newcastle United fans won’t be happy with it.
Newcastle United will travel to Wales to face Swansea City on Sunday. Merson predicts a 2-0 victory for the home side.
Swansea are heading into the fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Although they weren’t particularly impressive, Paul Clement’s side did enough to seal three points.
The Swans have gone through a busy transfer window, where they lost two key players from last season – Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente – to Everton and Tottenham respectively.
Clement has used his Bayern Munich connection to sign Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches on a season-long loan. Wilfried Bony also made a return to his former club from Manchester City.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, had a frustrating transfer window, and the club have failed to bring in adequate players, leaving their manager frustrated.
The Magpies are heading into this match on the back of a 3-0 win over West Ham, but Merson believes Swansea will win this tie comfortably.
“Swansea made a few additions on Deadline Day and that will have lifted the club. I didn’t think they were great against Palace but did what they had to do,” Merson told Sky Sports.
“I’m looking forward to watching Renato Sanches. If he gets anywhere near to the form he showed at Euro 2016 everybody in Europe will be thinking: “How did Swansea get him?” Obviously it’s because of Paul Clement, who was Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Bayern Munich so fair play to him, it’s an excellent signing.
“Newcastle had a superb result against West Ham but I think the Premier League class will show in this one. Swansea have been there and done it and will have too much for Newcastle.”