Paul Merson predicts more misery for West Ham against Chelsea

West Ham host Chelsea in the London Derby this weekend and David Moyes will be hoping his side can get something out of this game.
The Hammers have had a very poor season so far and Chelsea will be expected to win this one. However, the home side were impressive against City in their last game and it would be foolish to write them off just yet.
According to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, Chelsea are likely to win this one comfortably. Merson claims that the Hammers need to concentrate on beating teams who are of equal and less quality.
He said: “These aren’t the games that matter for West Ham. I know it is a London derby and they don’t like each other. I don’t expect them to get anything from this, but if you lose to Arsenal and Chelsea it isn’t too bad. It is the games against Stoke, Newcastle and Bournemouth that matter most. Chelsea are a superior football team by far. West Ham’s battles are still to come. Chelsea have turned a corner, and have some good fixtures coming up, so I expect them to be putting pressure on Manchester City.”
Although West Ham are out of their depth here, it would be embarrassing for them to give up against the top teams. Despite being the underdogs, there is a lot to gain from these games.
A win over Chelsea could give them a massive confidence boost for the second half of the season.
It will be interesting to see how they approach the game this weekend.
As for Chelsea, the blues will be hoping to get closer to the Manchester outfits with a win.