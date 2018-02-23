Paul Merson predicts Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool will take on West Ham in the Premier League clash on Saturday at Anfield.
The Reds are heading into this match on the back of an impressive 5-0 victory away to Porto in the Champions League.
The focus now shifts back to the Premier League where Liverpool can overtake Manchester United into the second spot should they win against the Hammers and other results go in their favour.
Liverpool are 24 points and nine places ahead of West Ham. However, the Hammers have picked up 20 points in their last 12 games, and are progressing well under David Moyes.
They are also high on confidence having won 2-0 against Watford in their previous Premier League fixture.
Merson says that West Ham would struggle to stop Liverpool’s front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino. However, the defeat will not hurt them in the grand scheme of things.
West Ham haven’t lost at Anfield in their last three visits, but Merson expects a comfortable 3-0 win for the Reds on Saturday.
“I have no idea how West Ham can go about stopping Liverpool’s front three, they are very, very good,” said Merson to Sky Sports.
“West Ham won’t have written this game off but it is a free swing, if they lose this game it doesn’t affect them in the grand scheme of things.”