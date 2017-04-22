Paul Merson predicts Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League clash on Sunday at Anfield. Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson tips Liverpool to pick up full three points against Palace.
The Reds are on a seven game unbeaten run, and are heading into this tie on the back of consecutive victories against Stoke City and West Brom.
Interestingly, earlier in the season, Liverpool had been struggling to get points against these sort of opponents, but it seems Jurgen Klopp has finally found ways to grind out results.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are on a great run at the moment and probably have done enough to save themselves from getting relegated.
The Eagles have lost just once in their last seven games. The fighting spirit they have shown in recent matches has been tremendous. They have defeated the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal earlier this month, but whether they can also do it against Liverpool remains to be seen.
“Palace will take the game to Liverpool and they have the weapons on the break to make this very interesting. If they play to his strengths, Christian Benteke could be a handful and Wilfried Zaha has looked in the mood since the turn of the year,” said Merson to Sky Sports.
“When teams come onto them and attack, that’s when Palace are dangerous and Liverpool have slipped up a few times against sides down the table.
“It should be an entertaining game with plenty of goals but Liverpool’s attacking firepower will just get them over the line.”
Merson says that Palace are dangerous in counter-attacks, and could provide a strong test for Liverpool’s leaky defence. However, he adds that Liverpool’s attacking firepower should get them over the line, although the Reds are missing several key players for this tie.
The Sky Sports pundit predicts a 3-2 win for the home side.