Paul Merson predicts Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will face London rivals Crystal Palace in the Premier League clash on Sunday at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace have done remarkably well under Roy Hodgson, but they haven’t won their last four games in the Premier League.
The Eagles find themselves 15th in the Premier League table, but they are just one point above the drop zone.
Popular Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson says that it will be difficult for Palace to get a positive result without their star player, Wilfried Zaha, who misses out through injury.
Merson says that Palace have lost a bit of focus and that he is not sure where the next win will come from.
Tottenham are on a great run of form at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions, and should be aiming to win this tie comfortably.
Spurs have a good record against Palace, having won all their previous five matches in the Premier League. Merson predicts a 3-1 win for the visitors.
“I just don’t see how Palace can beat Tottenham without Wilfried Zaha. I actually think they’re in trouble, Palace. They’ve had their run, and I think they lost a bit of focus,” Merson told Sky Sports.
“I’m not sure where their next win comes from. They’ve got some really, really tough games coming up in March, and could easily lose their next three games.”