Paul Merson predicts Brighton vs Everton, Toffees fans won’t be happy

Everton have had a poor start to their season far and the Toffees will look for a positive result when they travel to Brighton this weekend.
The Merseyside outfit spent a lot of money in the summer and Koeman's men were expected to perform better. The Dutchman is already under a lot of pressure right now and another loss could be disastrous for him.
Brighton won't make things simple for Everton, especially in front of their own fans. The Toffees will need to improve a lot. They have had the international break to rethink their approach and now is the time to perform.
According to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, Everton are in for another shock this weekend. Merson believes that Brighton will surprise Ronald Koeman's side and are likely to secure the three points as well. The prediction is quite surprising, to be honest. Everton are a better side and they have all the motivation to perform here.
Koeman is already on borrowed time and a loss against Brighton could be the final nail in his coffin.
I am not sure Everton players know what they are doing. I just think Ronald Koeman has to let the reins go and tell them to go out and play and express themselves. It looks nervy and nobody looks like they want to take a chance. They are struggling and don't look like they are together. Koeman is under massive pressure. At the start of the season we were talking about them finishing seventh, maybe sixth, but at the moment that is a distance off after spending a lot of money in the summer. I think Brighton will win this one 2-1.