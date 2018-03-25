Paul Merson praises Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s consistency

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Mohamed Salah is a cut above Harry Kane right now.
The Liverpool winger has had a sensational debut season so far and he has managed to score 28 goals in the Premier League already. Meanwhile, Harry Kane has managed to bag 24 so far.
It will be interesting to see who ends up with the Golden Boot at the end of this season.
Merson believes that Salah is the kind of player who can make things happen out of nothing and he gets people out of their seats.
He said: “But I just think the Liverpool player is a cut above at the moment. The Egyptian star gets people out of their seats and he scores great goals. He’s one of those players you would gladly pay your match ticket to watch, because you know something is going to happen whenever he gets on the ball.”
However, the Sky Sports pundit also highlighted one phenomenal quality of the Tottenham attacker Harry Kane. Merson claims that Kane’s consistency is quite astonishing and Salah will need to match up to that in future.
He said: “The whole nation sighed when he got injured and that just shows how important he has become to England’s World Cup hopes. The consistency he has shown is phenomenal. That’s the big thing with him, because he’s been doing it for years now, and that’s what Salah needs to do.”
There is no doubt that Kane is the best striker in the Premier League. The England international has managed to score 129 goals in his last four seasons with the Londoners and these numbers are simply not achievable without consistency.