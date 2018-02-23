Paul Merson praises ‘phenomenal’ Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Popular Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has showered praise on Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino saying the Argentine is doing a phenomenal work.
Pochettino indeed has sculpted the Spurs squad to his own taste and has made them a formidable opponent in the Premier League.
Merson says that the former Southampton manager works on a moderate budget, and although he hasn’t won any trophies yet, he is building a strong foundation at the north London club.
Pochettino’s incredible work at Spurs hasn’t gone unnoticed and he is being frequently linked with a managerial role at Real Madrid.
Merson says that his biggest worry is that if Real Madrid fail to win the Champions League, they would certainly make an attempt to lure him and Harry Kane from Spurs.
“I think what he’s doing at Spurs is just unbelievable. He’s not breaking the bank and steadily going along, it’s phenomenal,” said Merson to Sky Sports.
“Tottenham have all these players on five-year contracts and that is testament to what a great manager he is.
“They might not have won anything but he is building a fantastic foundation. My biggest worry with them is if Real Madrid don’t win the Champions League then they could come in for Harry Kane and Pochettino.”
Pochettino is not only a great tactician but is also very good at man-management. The way he has brought the best out of the young players, and has developed a squad with a nice blend of youth and experience is really admirable.