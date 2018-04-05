Paul Merson makes a prediction about the Everton vs Liverpool game

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this weekend and this is a great opportunity for the Blues to pick up a win over their cross-town rivals.
Jurgen Klopp’s men will be focused on their return leg against Manchester City next week and they might rest some of their key stars for the Derby game.
Everton managed to hold on to a draw earlier this season at Anfield and they will fancy their chances here.
Liverpool will be without the likes of Emre Can, Ragnar Klavan, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Adam Lallana due to injuries. It will be interesting to see whether Klopp picks the youngsters for this game.
The Reds cannot afford to drop points here and they will need to be careful. Top four is not secured yet and Chelsea could still close in with a few wins.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Liverpool are in for a surprise this weekend and Everton could finally get one over their rivals this weekend.
He said: “I just don’t see it being an important game for Liverpool, I really don’t. I just can’t see them playing their full team. They’re already in the Champions League next season in my opinion, they’re 10 points clear of Chelsea going into the weekend. It’s one of them where they’ve got an important game coming up. They worked hard the other day so if Jurgen Klopp goes and plays a full team I would be shocked.”
Merson went on to predict a 1-0 win for Everton.