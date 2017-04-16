Paul Merson expects Wilfried Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace

Football pundit Paul Merson insists that Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, should remain at the club beyond the summer.
According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Zaha, and Mauricio Pochettino is confident that they will land the £30m rated winger.
Pochettino is reportedly a long term admirer of Zaha and he believes that Spurs can secure a deal for him in the summer.
Merson insists that Zaha should remain at Palace and continue his development from there. He is playing his best football at Selhurst Park and the fans love him as well.
Furthermore, he feels that Zaha’s move may not work out well for Spurs. The reason being, he is an out-an-out winger, while Spurs doesn’t really use the width in their system.
Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star:
Wilfried Zaha should stay at Crystal Palace. He hardly kicked a ball at Manchester United when he joined them before.
Sign another contract and stay at the club that made you. Zaha is comfortable there and he’s near his family. The fans love him. It’s all set up for him.
Palace are a good club on the up and he’s playing the best football of his career. I don’t see much of a reason to move.
He’s got to remember when he went to United and it all went belly up. At Palace he will play every week. It’s a short career. Make the most of it. He suits Palace.
How many other teams play with out and out wingers? Tottenham don’t. Why go there?
Palace will be top half next season under Sam Allardyce and he could be the first name on their teamsheet.
Merson has a point here, but a move to Spurs will be a forward step in Zaha’s career. Not only will he get to play with quality footballers around but also he will become a better player under the tutelage of Pochettino.
At some point of time, a player needs to come out of his comfort zone to take on new challenges in life, and that moment has arrived for Zaha. He will get to play in the Champions League, and should seize the opportunity if Tottenham come calling.