Paul Merson expects Huddersfield to shock Tottenham this weekend

Huddersfield take on Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend and the newcomers will look to pull off an upset against the title challengers.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men are expected to fight for the title once again and they will look to secure a comfortable win here.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted that Spurs are in for a shock against Huddersfield. Huddersfield’s habit of working hard will make it a tough outing for the Londoners. However, Merson claims that the cream will eventually rise to the top and Spurs will secure the three points in the end.
Merson believes Tottenham will win 3-0 this weekend.
The home side have kept four clean sheets in six Premier League games so far and they will make it difficult for Spurs to score goals.
Having said that, Spurs have arguably the best striker in the league leading their line. Kane has been on fire over the last few weeks and he will trouble the Huddersfield defence without a doubt.
Tottenham were excellent in the Champions League during the midweek and they will be full of confidence heading into this one. Pochettino will be hoping to keep that momentum going so that his side can put together a winning run now.