Paul Ince says Alexis Sanchez’s arrival has affected Paul Pogba’s morale

Former Manchester United player Paul Ince has revealed that the arrival of Alexis Sanchez has affected Paul Pogba’s morale.
Apparently, the French midfielder was the main man at the club before Sanchez joined but things are different now.
Ince said: “Since Sanchez joined the club, Pogba’s confidence and mood seems to have gone in the opposite direction to earlier in the season. He looks like a totally different player. It’s probably due to the fact, that pre-Sanchez, he was the main man. He was the kingpin and the one everyone was talking about. But the arrival of Sanchez has taken the shine off him. What I would say is, at United, you’re all main men. You should all perform like that, too. Looking at the Newcastle game, you could see from his body language that he’s fed up. Whatever it is, it’s a problem that needs addressing.”
Jose Mourinho has been urged to change his system in order to get the best out of Pogba. However, Manchester United are left with too many forwards right now and Pogba has had to fill in a variety of roles in order to keep his place in the starting lineup.
It will be interesting to see whether United alter their tactics to suit Pogba in the coming weeks. The former Juventus man is a world-class talent and Mourinho cannot afford to waste his talent by sticking him in deeper roles.
Manchester United must find a solution to this problem as soon as possible if they want to finish the season strongly and win some silverware. Pogba was instrumental in their trophy wins last season.
