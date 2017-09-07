Paul Ince predicts Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester United and Liverpool player, Paul Ince, has given his predictions for Express ahead of round four of Premier League matches.
Everton will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after the international break, and it promises to be a cracker of a contest. Both the sides have made a stuttering start to the Premier League campaign, and need to pick up points to put pressure on their rivals.
Tottenham won their opening game against Newcastle United, but lost and drew against Chelsea and Burnley respectively, both at Wembley.
Everton won their opening Premier League game against Stoke City, but dropped points against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.
While Spurs are looking to mount a title challenge this term, Everton will be looking to break into the top four after spending big this summer.
Spurs striker Harry Kane, the 2016/17 Premier League Golden Boot winner, hasn’t scored for his club in the month of August, and it remains to be seen whether he breaks the jinx at Goodison Park.
Ince is confident that Kane, 24, will score against Everton, and predicts a high scoring 2-2 draw.
“There are some juicy games this week, and this is one of them,” Ince told the Express. I’d actually say this one has been the toughest to split of the lot, too.
“One thing I am confident of is Harry Kane scoring, now it’s September and he’s got rid of the August curse. It should be a fantastic game, and a high-scoring draw is what I’ll be backing.”