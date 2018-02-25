Paul Heckingbottom showers praise on Samu Saiz

Leeds United ended their 10-game winless run with a 1-0 victory against Brentford in the Championship clash on Saturday.
Liam Cooper scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute to earn Paul Heckingbottom his first win as a Leeds manager.
After the match, Heckingbottom has showered praise on a number of players, including Samuel Saiz, who produced yet another strong performance.
The 27-year-old, who joined Leeds last summer from Huesca, has shown flashes of brilliance at times in his first season, and Heckingbottom feels he can make him an even better player.
The former Barnsley manager has hailed him as a “good player”, and says the team needs to get him on the ball as much as possible.
Heckingbottom is impressed with his positioning off the ball, and feels he was good in that role against Brentford on Saturday.
He adds that Saiz is a terrific talent and really instinctive and there’s nothing he can do to improve his skill level. But he is confident that he can make him a better player for the team.
“Yeah, good, good,” said Heckingbottom to Leeds Live when asked to comment on Saiz’s performance. “I’m speaking with Samu yesterday. We want to get him the ball as often as possible. Good player.
“But all the feedback I’ll give him is his work without the ball, his positioning because that will be what makes him a better player for the team and I though he was good in that role today and that will be the clips we show him, the feedback we give him will all be about that.
“We’re trying to improve players. I don’t think I can make Samu better on the ball if I’m honest, he’s a terrific talent, really instinctive but I can definitely make him a better player for the team and that’s what it’s all about, we want to be successful.”