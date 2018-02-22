Paul Heckingbottom showers praise on Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski

Paul Heckingbottom has praised Ezgjan Alioski’s performance in Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against Derby County on Wednesday.
The Leeds manager told BBC Radio Leeds that Alioski was first class during the match. He feels that the Macedonian is adapting to his style of play now, and that is the sort of performance he wants to see from him again and again.
“A couple of his defensive positions were superb today. First-class, that’s a wide player. They’re the positions I wanted him to take up and they’re the things I want to see over and over again,” Heckingbottom said to BBC Radio Leeds.
The 26-year-old scored the second goal for Leeds, taking his goal tally to six this season in all competitions. Pierre-Michel Lasogga gave the visitors the lead in the 34th minute before Andreas Weimann equalised for the home side.
Allioski finished off a counter attack in the 79th minute, but a late goal from Kasey Palmer ensured that Derby took a point from the contest.
With this result Leeds are now winless in their last nine games in the Championship, and their hopes of finishing within the top six is fading away.
They are eight points behind the top six and unless they can put together a wonderful run of form till the end of the season it is hard to see them making the play-offs.