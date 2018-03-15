Paul Heckingbottom shares how Leeds players reacted to Andrea Radrizzani’s latest comments

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has made an astonishing remark on the club’s players this week. He has slammed the players for showing ‘no commitment, no passion and no spirit’ after seeing the Whites fail to mount a play-off challenge this season.
The Whites began the 2017/18 campaign on a high note under Thomas Christiansen. However, things started to look bad for them after a horror run of results from the Christmas and New Year period.
Leeds have managed only one win this year and despite the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as the club’s new manager, the results have hardly improved.
Ahead of Leeds’s derby clash against Sheffield Wednesday, Heckingbottom said that the players are ‘ok’ with the criticism from the owner.
The Leeds boss says that the owner has every right to say what he wants because of the investment he has made in the side, but his players are fine as they understand their responsibility.
“How have the players reacted? Fine. They’ve been ok with it,” said Heckingbottom, as quoted by Leeds Live.
“They understand that, they know that and it’ll not change their focus I don’t think. It’ll not change their approach, they want to win for their own reasons, they want to win for the football club and they want to win for the owner because they do understand the club that they’re at and the support while they’re here.”
However, Heckingbottom has added that he doesn’t agree with the owner that his players are lacking passion on the pitch.
“No [on players lacking passion]. So from my point of view, when I’m looking at players in terms of performance on the pitch in the games, errors have cost us more,” he added.
Leeds find themselves 13th in the Championship table and are winless in their last three games.