Paul Heckingbottom says Leeds need to fight tooth and nail to get back into the Premier League

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that the club need to fight “tooth and nail” to get back into the Premier League next season.
Ahead of Leeds’s Championship clash against Bolton Wanderers, Heckingbottom has given his thoughts on the upcoming season.
The 2017-18 campaign started brilliantly for Leeds under Thomas Christiansen but a string of poor results have not only seen their promotion hopes fade before January but have also caused them to miss out on a top-six place.
Leeds managed just one win in the entirety of 2018., and Heckingbottom has a tough task at hand in sculpting the squad to his own taste in the summer.
Heckingbottom is looking to end the season on a high and give the passionate Leeds fans something to cheer about.
He says that the club needs to fight hard to get back to the Premier League, and the fans must play their part as well.
The former Barnsley boss admits that the players must give their best, and they have to earn the right to get the fans back in the game.
“Will outstay everyone and the team must understand their importance,” says Heckingbottom, as quoted by Leeds Live.
“In any way we achieve success the fans will be a part of that. We have to earn the right to get them back in.
“Need to fight tooth and nail to get into the Premier League. All got to know our role in helping the club to get back up there.”