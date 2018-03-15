Paul Heckingbottom provides injury update on five Leeds United players

Ahead of Leeds United’s derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Paul Heckingbottom has given an injury update on three players.
Defender Liam Cooper had suffered a leg injury and it seems he won’t be returning to action before the international break.
“Liam is still progressing, but slowly,” said Heckingbottom, as quoted by Leeds Live.
“That’s the nature and the extent of the impact in his leg which caused a big bleed so he’s still not got the mobility yet, so he’s going to be after the international break now.”
Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan is also missing out with a neck injury, and Heckingbottom says that he is slowly recovering.
“Andy similar, been seeing a chiropractor and getting treatment on his neck. Generally feels better after the treatment but then wakes up the next day stiff, so it’s a slow job.”
Another important player Kemar Roofe does not look like he will be returning any time soon. The Leeds manager confirmed that Roofe had two scans, and the player is progressing nicely.
“Roofey similar. When we initially had him assessed we had two scans, both slightly different. One was short term, one was longer term, it’s looking very much like the longer-term one with some tendon involved, but it’s progressing nicely, but it’s a slower job.”
Heckingbottom added that Luke Ayling, who is a long term absentee, is on the alterG now and it is a good news for the player and the club.
Tyler Roberts, another long term absentee is also progressing well. Heckingbottom said that he is not willing to rush them into training, rather he wants them to be back ready when they feel ready.
“Luke Ayling is on the alterG now running which is good news and it will be nice for him.
“Tyler Roberts similar, progressing as he should be, so yeah, the boys who are longer-term are progressing well, no set-backs.”
Leeds are on a three-game winless run and Heckingbottom will be looking to end the campaign on a high by winning the majority of their remaining nine games.