Paul Heckingbottom opens up about Leeds United’s transfer budget

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom has hinted that he will have to work with a limited budget during this summer’s transfer window.
The Whites have had a season to forget this year and the fans would have been expecting an overhaul in the summer. Heckingbottom’s comments regarding Leeds’ transfer budget will certainly worry them now.
During an interview with BBC Radio, the Leeds United manager revealed that the Whites will have to work hard to break into the top six with a mid-table budget.
He said: “We are going to have to do a lot of things better next season if we are going to try and get in that top 6 especially if we are going to have a mid-table budget.”
It will be interesting to see what positions are strengthened in the summer. Clearly, Leeds cannot afford to land too many quality players.
The Championship outfit are in desperate need of goals and therefore a new striker should be a priority. Furthermore, Leeds would do well to add a midfield controller as well. Heckingbottom needs someone to dictate the tempo and create chances for his side.
Leeds fans will be hoping to fight for promotion next year and in order for that to happen, the Whites will have to be clever in the transfer window. Most of their signings failed to deliver this year and Victor Orta will have to do better this summer.