Paul Heckingbottom gives his verdict on Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has showered praise on Caleb Ekuban saying he has got good attributes.
The 23-year-old made a rare start for Leeds United last weekend, as he featured in the 2-2 draw against Reading.
Ekuban, who joined Leeds in the summer of 2017 from Italian club Chievo, is a good striker and Heckingbottom says that he deserved his chance and performed well.
The Leeds boss also revealed that Ekuban is a hard working player and that he is infectious. However, he adds that there are areas in his game that needs big improvement and the player understands that as well.
“Yeah, still learning his trade. Got good attributes, got big areas to improve as well,” said Heckingbottom, as quoted by Leeds Live.
“He knows that and he understands that. One thing Caleb does is work hard and he’s infectious if you like. He enjoys what hedoes. He trains that way, he plays that way.
“And we just felt it was time to give him his start because he deserves it and he performed well enough but there’s still areas where we know we can keep working with him and hopefully keep improving him.”
Ekuban brings with him pace and energy and that’s why he can run at opposition defenders. However, he needs to improve on technical aspects of his game like hold-up play and retaining possession when he has the ball.
Furthermore, he needs to improve his shooting accuracy, and add more goals to his name to boost his confidence.
It is good to see that Heckingbottom has trust in the player. He is only 23 and there is still time for him to improve on the technical aspects of his game.