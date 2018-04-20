Paul Heckingbottom delivers update on Pablo Hernandez’s Leeds future

Ahead of Leeds United’s Championship clash against Barnsley Paul Heckingbottom has delivered news regarding Pablo Hernandez’s future which will upset the Whites fans.
Hernandez has been one of the consistent performers for Leeds this season, although it has been a very frustrating campaign for the Yorkshire club. Since the turn of the year, the results have been very poor and many players have hugely underperformed.
The 33-year-old is out of contract at Leeds United at the end of the season, and although the fans want him to stay put, it seems he is heading towards the exit door. Heckingbottom has stressed how important Hernandez is for the side, but no improvement has taken place regarding his contract situation.
When Heckingbottom was asked whether any progression has taken place regarding Hernandez’s contract talks, he said to Leeds Live: “No, not yet.”
The Spaniard has scored seven goals and further registered eight assists this season, but Heckingbottom has failed to assure the fans that Hernandez will sign a new contract. However, the Leeds boss has said that the club will try its best to keep him at the club next season.
“There could be other people turning his head, speaking in those terms with him, trying to capture his heart at other clubs and that’s the position we find ourselves in because of his contract situation. So we’ll try as hard as we can. He knows where I stand on it and that’s it, that’s all we can do,” added Heckingbottom.