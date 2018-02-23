Paul Heckingbottom delivers positive injury update on Leeds United trio ahead of Brentford clash

Ahead of Leeds United’s crucial Championship clash against Brentford, manager Paul Heckingbottom has delivered some positive injury news.
Pablo Hernandez, Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kemar Roofe picked up knocks during the 2-2 draw against Derby on Wednesday. However, Heckingbottom expects all three to be available for selection for Saturday’s clash.
Hernandez limped off in the second half against Derby with an apparent groin problem, while Lasogga had a stiff calf.
“Hopefully we’ll have Pablo,” Heckingbottom said in his press conference, as quoted by Leeds Live. “We’re just waiting to see how Pablo and Roofey are, plus Pierre who has a stiff calf.”
There is doubt over the fitness of back-up goalkeeper Andy Lonergan who didn’t take part in the training on Friday due to a stiff neck.
“Lonergan has not trained, he’s got a stiff neck but we hope everyone’s fit and available,” he added.
The Whites are in search of their first win in 2018. They have gone nine games in the Championship without a victory, with their last win coming on Boxing day.
Under the new manager, Leeds have managed a defeat and two draws in his three matches so far. Leeds find themselves 11th in the Championship, and their hopes of making it to the play-offs is very slim.