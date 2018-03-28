Paul Heckingbottom comments on Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson’s future

Ahead of Leeds United’s Championship clash against Bolton Wanderers, Paul Heckingbottom has said that he has “no concerns” over the future of star defender Pontus Jansson.
The Sweden international joined Leeds in 2016-17 on a season long loan, and later switched permanently after the Whites agreed to pay £3.5 million for his signature, as reported by the Yorkshire Post.
The 27-year-old centre-back is a key player in the current Whites squad, and he is a very popular figure among the fans.
Leeds have gone through a frustrating 2017-18 campaign as they find themselves 14th in the Championship table.
The Whites have managed just one win in 2018, and Jansson isn’t having the greatest offor Leeds at the moment.
He recently hinted to Expressen that he will consider his future at the end of the season. Leeds are out of the contention for a play-off place, which means he could get offers from top clubs in the summer.
However, Heckingbottom has assured the Leeds fans that he is not concerned with Jansson’s future, and that the player is happy at the club.
“No concerns about him [Jansson]. He’s happy and he’s under contract,” said Heckingbottom, as quoted by Leeds Live.