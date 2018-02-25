Paul Heckingbottom comments on Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O’Kane

While players like Pierre-Michel Lasogga or Samu Saiz have been getting rave reviews from Leeds fans recently, according to Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom the efforts of Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O’Kane are being overlooked.
Leeds secured their first victory of 2018 on Saturday in the Championship, and both the players started in central midfield against Brentford at Elland Road.
The duo was solid in the middle of the park and helped Leeds end their 10-game winless run in the process. Both the players have had their critics this season, but Heckingbottom says that a lot of their efforts go unnoticed at times.
“Kalvin and Eunan did well,” said Heckingbottom to BBC Leeds Live. “At times, the four across the middle have got to really do the work.
“Lot of it is just positioning, and goes unseen by the fans, because the good decisions they are making, the good work they are doing involves not being with the ball.”
Liam Cooper scored the only goal of the match for Leeds to give Heckingbottom his first win as Leeds manager
The Yorkshire club came close to winning in their last game as well, and the fans can see signs of progress.
Leeds are still 11th in the Championship, however the victory keeps their top six hopes alive with the Whites just five five points behind the play-off places.