Paul Gascoigne raves about Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Former Tottenham Hotspur player and England great Paul Gascoigne has showered heaps of praise on Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Ahead of Engand’s World Cup semi-final clash against Croatia on Wednesday, Gazza has delivered a strong message to Gareth Southgate’s team.
Gazza has been particularly impressed by two players during England’s impressive World Cup campaign.
Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has been brilliant for the Three Lions and Gazza has hailed him as “unbelievable”.
He further praised Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and hailed him as a class player. Gazza adds that his saves are incredible.
“I like Harry Maguire,” said Gascoigne, as quoted by The Mirror. “He is unbelievable. Very confident, man.
“And I like Jordan Pickford. He is class. When he catches the ball, he spots players to give it to. And his saves are incredible.”
Indeed, Pickford has been one of the stars of the World Cup. He has been consistent throughout the tournament and has made some tremendous saves so far.
Pickford joined Everton last summer for a reported fee of £30 million from Sunderland, and has enjoyed a brilliant season for the Toffees.
The £60k-per-week goalkeeper will have to be at his best if England are to beat Croatia on Wednesday.
