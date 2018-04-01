Paul Dummett posts message after Newcastle United win

Newcastle United earned a crucial 1-0 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League clash on Saturday at St James’ Park.
After a goalless first half, just when it looked like it could be another frustrating draw for the Magpies, Ayoze Perez scored from a fantastic cross from Kenedy in the 80th minute to seal all three points.
After the match, Newcastle defender Paul Dummett shared a message on social networking site Twitter, saying “Another step closer”
Another step closer ⚫⚪ https://t.co/ZS7nkwA4FO
— Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) April 1, 2018
Newcastle have moved to 12th in the Premier League table with that win. They are seven points clear of the relegation zone and are looking good to secure Premier League safety.
The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, but he has been superb in the past three months.
Dummett started the game and played the full 90 minutes. He won four aerial duels and managed 92 touches during the game.
He made two tackles, two interceptions, and eight clearances, according to whoscored.com.
Newcastle fans responded to his tweet and praised him for his brilliant effort. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Cracking game Paul.
Again.
— Graeme Robson (@graemerab) April 1, 2018
MOTM again yesterday Paul. No one gets a sniff when you’re around keep it going.
— Toon chappaz (@chap090181) April 1, 2018
Absolute class again yesterday.
— Chris Wallace (@mivwallace) April 1, 2018
Another excellent performance by you. It’s not a coincidence that our results have drastically improved since u returned from injury
— Jim Wilkinson (@jimw1892) April 1, 2018
Another great game yesterday for you Paul, keep doing what you are doing mate, we need you to start every game mate 👍⚫⚪
— Toonfan (@ataylor1892) April 1, 2018
Another solid performance Paul, well done. Keep up the hard work! #seeyouinLeicester
— P (@maverick19821) April 1, 2018
Well played yesterday Paul; cracking performance from you and the lads ⚫⚪
— Rob Kindness (@rob_kindness) April 1, 2018