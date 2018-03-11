Patrick Roberts speaks highly of Celtic winger James Forrest

Patrick Roberts was excellent during his last loan spell at Celtic, and therefore much was expected of him when he returned to Parkhead on loan again in the summer.
The 21-year-old was not only expected to improve the already star studded Celtic side in the Scottish Premiership, but also on the European front.
However, he hasn’t been able to deliver with hamstring injury keeping him on the sidelines for four months.
Fully fit again, Roberts is now raring to go and end the campaign on a high. He wants to get involved in the Old Firm clash against Rangers on Sunday, but it won’t be easy for him to dislodge James Forrest from the starting line-up.
In his absence, Forrest has flourished on the right flank for the Bhoys. The 26-year-old is enjoying a superb campaign and is one of the contenders for player of the year come May.
Roberts has spoken highly of his club teammate, saying he has been brilliant this season.
“James has been brilliant this season He was on fire last season as well and he’s carried it on,” said Roberts, as quoted by the Daily Record.
Celtic are leading the Scottish Premiership table by six points, and a victory at Ibrox would kill all hopes of a potential title challenge from Rangers.