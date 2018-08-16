Patrick Bamford raves about Leeds United star Samu Saiz

Patrick Bamford has showered heaps of praise on Leeds United attacking midfielder Samu Saiz saying the Spaniard is a joy to play with.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side have made an unbeaten start to their 2018-19 campaign, winning all three of their opening matches, including a 2-1 victory against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday in the EFL Cup clash.
Bamford, summer signing from Middlesbrough, scored his first goal for the Yorkshire club after he was given the start in the midweek.
The 24-year-old has been left awestruck with Saiz who has quickly developed as the heartbeat for this side. The Spaniard has been simply sensational under Bielsa and he scored his first goal of the season against Bolton on Tuesday.
However, it is more than just goals that make him a special player. Saiz brings a lot more to the game with his energy, creativity, and link up play.
Bamford says that Saiz is the type of player who exhibits a “wow-factor” with his performances, and that he is working hard to create an on-pitch bond with him.
“After watching the two games this season, I saw how well Samuel played,” Bamford said, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“I thought ‘you know what? He’s the kind of guy who can create a lot of chances for me’. He’s the sort of player who shows a wow-factor at times. “It was important for me to try and create that bond with him and especially in the first half I think we played well together. We created a lot of chances. It was a joy to play with him.”
Saiz joined last season from Huesca and impressed in his debut season, managing nine goals and seven assists for Leeds in all competitions.