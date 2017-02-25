Patrice Evra nearly joined Manchester United in January

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has confirmed that he was close to rejoining the Premier League giants last month.
Evra joined Marseille instead, after his return to Old Trafford was blocked by the club hierarchy. The experienced left back explained that Mourinho was happy with the idea of bringing him back to Manchester United.
I tried as well to come back to Manchester United. I’m telling the truth, I have nothing to hide. Jose Mourinho was okay to do that but somebody was not sure about my return home. So after I knew Manchester was closed, I opened every other door. There were a lot of clubs but when Marseille came, I chose them straight away.
The 35-year-old left Juventus due to lack of playing time and was linked with a move to Crystal Palace as well.
Evra returning to Manchester United could have benefited Mourinho in the short term. Talented young defender Luke Shaw has struggled over the last few months and Evra’s guidance could have helped the young left back. Also, it is important to remember that despite his age, Evra is a fantastic defender and was a world class player under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Furthermore, Mourinho has no depth in that left back position and is often forced to play the likes of Darmian or Blind there. Evra’s return could have been the perfect short term solution just like the Ibrahimovic signing.
Evra has won most trophies at the club level with Manchester United, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League.