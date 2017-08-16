Pat Nevin says Jonny Evans would be a good signing for Manchester City

Former Everton winger Pat Nevin believes Jonny Evans would be a good addition to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad.
City have had an £18 million bid for the centre-half rejected by Premier League rivals West Brom, with the Baggies insisting the Northern Ireland international is not for sale.
Evans previously spent nine years at Manchester United, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups and making 198 appearances.
Guardiola confirmed last month he was still hoping to sign another central defender before the transfer window closed.
Nevin told the BBC that Evans would help to solve Manchester City’s weakness at centre-half.
“Virgil van Dijk would be the perfect fit but if you don’t get him then Jonny Evans, at 29, is probably coming in at his peak,” he said.
“He’s comfortable in a two, comfortable with three at the back, and he’s not bad on the ball either. I am struggling to find a negative.
“Just look at the Premier League at the weekend, centre-backs are really hard to find.
“People say he’s not worth it, but there are so few of them around – so of course he is worth it.”
West Brom have already turned down two bids from Leicester for Evans this summer, with the Foxes’ second bid worth £10m.
Evans told Sky Sports he was happy to stay at the Hawthorns.
“I have been made club captain this season, so unless the club turn around and say they want to sell me nothing has changed from the last two seasons,” Evans said.
Evans has made 65 appearances in all competitions for West Brom, scoring on three occasions.