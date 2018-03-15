Pascal Chimbonda warns Ryan Sessegnon not to join Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Pascal Chimbonda has advised Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon not to join Spurs in the summer transfer window.
Spurs are one of the many Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing the Championship sensation who would cost in the region of £20 million.
The 17-year-old is enjoying a prolific campaign for the Cottagers and has shown maturity beyond years in playing both as a left back and in wide left areas.
He has scored 14 goals in the Championship already and has kept Fulham in contention for play-off places.
Mauricio Pochettino has shown great willingness to give youngsters an opportunity and therefore Tottenham seems an ideal destination for Sessegnon to take his career to the next level.
However, Chimbonda, who was part of the Spurs side that lifted the League Cup in 2008, believes the youngster should move elsewhere.
He says Sessegnon won’t be playing regularly at Spurs and may need to go out on loan, and that could be really hard for the player.
“He’s still young, he’s good for the Championship but there’s a difference between being good in the Championship and arriving in the Premier League,” said Chimbonda, as quoted by The Sun.
“If he comes to Spurs he won’t play regularly or may go out on loan, he will only come on sometimes and that’s really hard for the player. I think he needs to go to a team below Spurs, where he will play football.”
Sessegnon is a terrific young talent and while it could be difficult for him to get into the starting XI straightaway, he would learn a lot from playing alongside so many top players which will eventually improve his game.
