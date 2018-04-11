Paris Saint-Germain ready to move for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

Paris Saint-Germain are set to step up their efforts to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to France over the past few months and Brazilian media outlet UOL Esporte has now claimed that the 27-year-old is PSG’s main summer transfer target.
Kante is valued at over £50 million, a price that PSG consider to be too high despite their massive financial outlay in recent times.
After spending the early part of his career with Boulogne and Caen, Kante left France in 2015 to join Leicester City for £5.6 million.
He became an integral member of the club’s first ever Premier League win during his only season with the club.
Kante signed for Chelsea the following summer for £32 million, winning the league again in his first season at Stamford Bridge.
He also won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year and became the first outfield player to win back-to-back English league titles with different clubs since Eric Cantona in 1992 and 1993.
Kante made his senior international debut for France in 2016. He was included in their squad that finished runners-up at that year’s European Championship.