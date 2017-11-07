Paris Saint-Germain offer 25-year-old midfielder to Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Lucas Moura to Chelsea, with the talented Brazilian winger having struggled for game time this season. According to Le10 Sport via Metro, The French Ligue 1 giants are keen to offload the deadwood to help balance the books after a high-spending summer.
PSG brought in Neymar from Barcelona for £200m and signed Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan and £166m buying option. As a result, they’re running the risk of falling foul of Financial Fairplay regulations unless they can make up the deficit by selling players. And with Lucas having racked up just 72 minutes of playing time in Ligue 1 this season, he’s likely to be moved on.
Chelsea are considering making an approach for the Brazilian international, but they might have to offload one or two players before bringing in Lucas. The Blues currently have Willian, Pedro and Eden Hazard as forward options, meaning the PSG man might struggle for first-team football.
Last season, the 25-year-old scored and created 17 goals in 37 games, but he’s been the victim of Unai Emery’s summer spending spree, with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe preferred in attack, while Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore are also keeping Lucas out. He’s valued at £35m, but his future remains in the air.
Chelsea aren’t the only side to have been linked with the 35-cap star, with Arsenal named as a suitor in the summer, but the Blues look to have first refusal if the rumours are genuine.