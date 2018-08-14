Paris Saint-Germain looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a mega-money move for the Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer.
According to Express, the Ligue 1 giants want to sign the midfielder before the 31st of August and they will make a £100million move for him.
Eriksen has two years left on his contract and he is yet to sign the new deal that has been offered to him. It will be interesting to see whether he is interested in the move.
Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino will not want to sell one of Spurs’ best players at this stage of the season and they are likely to reject any approach.
Also, Spurs have not signed anyone this window and losing a key player would be catastrophic. Express are reporting that Pochettino has made it clear to Levy that he wants Eriksen to stay at the club. Apparently, the player shares a close bond with Pochettino.
PSG will have to depend on the player for any potential move. If Eriksen decides to force the move, only then could Spurs consider a sale.
However, that seems very unlikely considering the bond Eriksen has with the manager and the fans.
The Danish midfielder scored 14 goals and picked up 10 assists last season and he is crucial to any potential title challenge from Spurs. The Londoners must hold on to him at any cost this summer and beyond.
The report adds that Real Madrid are keen on the player as well.