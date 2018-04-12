Former Paris Saint-Germain manager linked with Everton job

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Lauren Blanc has been linked with Everton.
Blanc has been out of the game since exiting PSG back in 2016, but French media outlet le10sport has claimed he is ready to return to management.
Marseille and Chelsea have also been mentioned as possible destinations for the 52-year-old.
Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri is believed to be Chelsea’s favoured option to replace Antonio Conte, potentially paving the way for Everton to move for Blanc.
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s first choice to replace Sam Allardyce is Shakhtar Donetsk’s Paulo Fonseca, while former Watford boss Marco Silva is also in the running.
Big Sam has another 12 months to run on his £6 million per year contract, but Everton are ready to pay it up and move in a different direction.
Moshiri has been forced to act because Everton fans have refused to accept Allardyce despite him leading the club clear of any relegation trouble.
Fonseca would be a popular choice given his success at Shakhtar, but Blanc’s previous playing experience in the Premier League with Manchester United makes him an interesting alternative.