Paco Alcacer and Cenk Tosun would give Everton so much firepower

Everton are heavily interested in signing Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, and latest reports from Spain suggest that the Toffees are equally keen on signing his club teammate Paco Alcacer.
Since moving to Camp Nou in 2016 from Valencia for a reported fee of £30 million, the Spain striker has struggled for regular games.
He has been handed just 14 La Liga starts and as a result he needs to take a step down from Barcelona and move elsewhere to kick start his career. His career is going nowhere at the Catalan club, and Everton could provide him the platform to rediscover his goal scoring form again.
According to reports from Catalan based newspaper Sport, Everton have discussed about the availability of the 24-year-old while discussing about signing Yerry Mina.
The Merseyside club are interested in signing Alcacer and could make a bid now, but Barcelona will be keen to recoup the £30 million they invested on him.
The report claims that Everton are set to hold talks with the player’s representatives next week.
If Everton manage to land Alcacer, they will have a solid attacking firepower going into the next season. The Toffees already signed Cenk Tosun in January to fill the void left by the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alcacer would be another quality signing.
The Spaniard is a natural goalscorer and will bring in a different quality to the side. And if Everton could pair them both up-front, then Maro Silva would have all the firepower required to push for a top six finish.