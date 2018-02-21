Pablo Hernandez: I am very happy at Leeds United

In a season that saw lots of ups and downs at Elland Road, Pablo Hernandez has been one of the most consistent performers for Leeds United this season.
The Spaniard has made 30 league appearances in the Championship (24 starts), scoring four goals and further laying off six for others.
Hernandez has a contract at Leeds till June 2018, and the 32-year-old hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. The Spaniard has said that he would love to stay at Elland Road beyond his present deal.
“Yes, obviously,” said Hernandez to BBC Radio Leeds when asked whether he would like to stay.
“I am very happy here, but it doesn’t depend on me. I didn’t receive anything (contract offer) from the club. I can tell nothing about this.”
The Whites are yet to win a game in 2018, and haven’t won their last eight Championship games. However, in the last game they came from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bristol City.
It remains to be seen whether the result galvanises them into making a dream run till the end of the season, and puts them in a challenging position for the top six spot.
Leeds will travel to Pride Park to face Derby County on Wednesday night. The Whites must start winning games from now if they are to have any slim chance of getting into the top six.