Özil slams Arsenal critics in open letter to fans

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil has slammed ex-Arsenal players who are now working as pundits by telling them to “stop talking and start supporting” him and his teammates.
The Germany international who is on international duty at the moment has opened up to his feelings in a sensational letter posted on his Facebook page.
“Personally I’ve had to accept a lot of criticism during my time in London. ‘Too expensive, too greedy, bad body language, and lacking fight’ – this is what people have said about me,” he said.
“Some of these comments are made by those who do not know me, some are made by former players – both successful and unsuccessful during their time here at the club.
“Although criticism is something that all football players have to deal with, I nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends – my advice to these former Gunners: stop talking and start supporting!”
The 28-year-old former Real Madrid star is on his last year of his contract at the Emirates. Özil admitted that he is uncertain about his Arsenal future but maintained that he is looking forward to his fifth season in London and is glad to wear the Arsenal shirt.
“Even though I personally do not know how my career will continue after this year, I look forward to my fifth season with Arsenal,” he said.
“This is because Arsenal is a great club with great people and great traditions. I am glad to be able to wear your shirt, Gooners.
“I’ve had so many great moments in the last four years and I really appreciate what this club means to the people of London, the UK and all over the world.”
Arsenal will return to Premier League action on September 9 to host AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates.