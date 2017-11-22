Ozil could join Barcelona in £20m deal

Arsenal and Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil could be on his way to Barcelona in January for £20m, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 29-year-old is out of contract with the Gunners in the summer, and is no close to extending his deal. As a result, Arsenal may cash in on the midfielder, something manager Arsene Wenger admitted he may consider, meaning Ozil could be returning to La Liga.
He joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, and has gone on to score and create 93 goals in 171 games for the Gunners. Ozil could be calling time on his stay in London, however, and could join Barcelona for less than half the price Arsenal paid for him three years ago.
The report states that Barca are keen to inject more creativity into the side, and are in talks with Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut. The Sun say there’s six other clubs also showing an interest, but Barcelona lead the race given they can sign a pre-contract deal in January.
Ozil is said to have been desperate for move to Barcelona back in 2010, and has Dr Sogut negotiating a deal that would see him at the Nou Camp until 2020. His wage demands are unknown, however. If a genuine offer comes his way from Barcelona, it’s hard to see the German international turning them down.
The Spanish giants are currently top of La Liga, four points clear of their nearest challenger after 12 games.