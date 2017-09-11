Osvaldo Ardiles shares his opinion on Tottenham Hotspur new signing Davinson Sanchez

Former Tottenham Hotspur player and club hero, Osvaldo Ardiles, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his opinion on Davinson Sanchez’s debut against Everton.
The Colombian international joined Spurs this summer from Ajax in a club-record deal, costing around £42m as reported by The Guardian, and the 21-year-old made a strong impression in his first appearance for the club.
“What a debut from Davinson Sanchez,” Ardiles wrote on Twitter. “Not easy to come and play in the Premier League. He looks like he already belong(s) here. Great future. COYS.”
What a debut for Davinson Sanchez. Not easy at all to come and play in the PL. He looked like He already belong there. Great future. COYS
— osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) September 10, 2017
Tottenham returned to winning ways against Everton at Goodison Park, where Harry Kane scored twice for the visitors.
The 24-year-old striker crossed 100 goals for the club in the process and became only the 17th player in the history of the club to do so.
Sanchez played in a back three alongside Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld and looked comfortable throughout the match.
According to whoscored.com, Sanchez has made three interceptions and nine clearances during the match, and maintained a healthy 89.7% passing accuracy.
Tottenham now turn their attention to Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, and Sanchez will be hoping to play a significant part in the fixture.