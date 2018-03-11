Osvaldo Ardiles and Graham Roberts react to Tottenham win vs Bournemouth on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to win for the first time this season after beating AFC Bournemouth 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Former Tottenham player and club legend Osvaldo Ardiles took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
It was going to be a difficult game today. Specially from the psychological point of view. What a response. What a performance. What a team. What a Manager. COYS COYS COYS
— osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) March 11, 2018
Another former player Graham Roberts also took to Twitter to express his reactions in a series of tweets.
After a very hard 20 minutes fantastic performance and I want to single out @dele_official today very very good and also when @ErikLamela came on top class
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 11, 2018
Well done spurs proud of all the boys after a very hard match midweek also @SpursOfficial let’s win cup game next week and make this season to remember 👌@dele_official @mousadembele @JanVertonghen @trippier2 @VictorWanyama
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 11, 2018
And I don’t need to mention sonny he is just quality every week 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 11, 2018
It wasn’t a bright start for the visitors as Bournemouth took the early lead through Junior Stanislas within the opening seven minutes.
Spurs suffered a massive blow when star striker Harry Kane limped off during the first half at the Vitality Stadium.
The north London club equalised through Dele Alli in the 35th minute of the match. After the break, Alli turned into the provider for Son Heung-min in the 62nd minute.
Son added another in the 87th minute, and Serge Aurier scored in the 90th minute to put the icing on the cake. With this victory, Spurs have moved to 3rd in the table ahead of Liverpool.