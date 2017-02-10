Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
11th February, 19:45 pm BST
El Sadar, Pamplona
Live Stream: Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live on beIN Sports
Osasuna Team News & Preview
Osasuna host Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be desperate for a win here.
The hosts are yet to win their second league game of the season and that needs to change quickly if they want to beat the drop.
Osasuna are heading into this game on the back of two draws in their last three games in La Liga. They will be hoping to pull off an upset against the La Liga leaders at home this weekend.
Javier Flano, Miguel Flano, Digard, Torres and Nauzet are all expected to miss due to injuries or suspension.
Predicted Osasuna Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Sirigu; Tano, Garcia, Oier; Clerc, Cuevas, Fausto, Causic, Berenguer; Leon, Kodro
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a comfortable away win here.
Los Blancos are winless in their last two away La Liga games, after drawing 1-1 with Barcelona and losing to Sevilla. Zinedine Zidane’s men cannot afford to drop more points at this stage of the season and they will under pressure to win this weekend.
Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos will miss out on the trip to Osasuna due to injury and suspension.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
Osasuna vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid have won 26 of their last 31 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 26 of their last 31 matches in La Liga.
Osasuna have failed to win their last 13 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 matches against Osasuna in all competitions.
Real Madrid have won their last 4 matches against Osasuna in all competitions.
Osasuna have conceded at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 10 matches in La Liga.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 11 of Real Madrid’s last 12 games in La Liga. Furthermore, Osasuna have been very poor at the back. A high scoring game seems likely.
Real Madrid have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 4 matches against Osasuna in all competitions. Bet on Los Blancos to win both halves here.
Real Madrid have an excellent record against Osasuna. Bet on the away side to win this weekend.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction
Osasuna are severely out of their depth here and despite the recent dip in form, this should be a routine win for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid will be motivated after dropping points against Sevilla and Barcelona in their last two away games. An away win seems likely.
Osasuna 0-3 Real Madrid