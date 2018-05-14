Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Oriol Rey agrees new deal with Leeds United

Leeds United have agreed a new deal with the highly talented Spanish midfielder Oriol Rey.

The young midfielder has signed a two-year extension which will keep him at Elland Road until the end of 2019/20 season.

The 20-year-old join Leeds from Barcelona in the summer and he has been very impressive for the U23 side so far. Rey has made 30 appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side this season and he has managed to score twice during that period.

He was a part of the first team squad as well and he will be hoping to make his full debut next season.

The likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paudie O’Connor and Tom Pearce have done well to force their way into the first team squad this season and Rey will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

The 20-year-old is rated very highly by the coaching staff at Leeds and he is a part of the squad which is currently on the AYA Bank Tour of Myanmar. He has played in the friendlies against Myanmar’s national team and the Myanmar National League All-Stars.

