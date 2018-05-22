Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘One of the best’, ‘Big loss for Barca’ – fans excited as Arsenal agree deal for Lopez

We reported on Tuesday evening that Arsenal were closing in on the signing of Joel Lopez from Barcelona and it appears supporters rate him highly and believe the Catalan giants have made a real misstep in letting him leave.

The 15-year-old turned down Liverpool to join the Gunners, with Head of Football Relations Raul Sanllehi being credited for helping to persuade him. Sanllehi left Barcelona for Arsenal in February and has been working with Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat to bring in talented players.

Lopez is rated highly and could be followed by Roberto Navarro, whom the Gunners have reportedly also made an approach for this summer.

As for Lopez, the let-back is one of many La Masia stars who could be leaving Barcelona this summer, as the challenge of rising through the youth ranks to the first-team has become impossible in recent years.

Arsenal won’t be bothered, as they’ve frequently poached from the Spanish giants in the past – Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin, Fran Merida, Ignasi Miquel, Jon Toral. If he does join the Gunners, Lopez would be wise to get tips off Bellerin on how to make the transition from a youth player to a first-teamer.

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal from Barcelona as a teenager who has now become one of the best fullbacks in the Premier League and made over 160 appearances in all competitions for the London outfit.

